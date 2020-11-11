LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A day before the Clark County School Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on a hybrid learning plan, support staff members said they had concerns.
“It’s not realistic. The plan to reopen a huge school district is not realistic,” said Autumn Tampa, a Zoom tutor for ESL students.
Tampa and other support staff members have voiced their concern about a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.
Tampa has underlying health issues and said she is worried about both the short and long term effects of contracting the virus.
“I’m scared. I don’t want to lose my life in order to keep my job. It’s that simple,” said Tampa.
Nichole Bollinger is a CCSD school bus driver for special needs students and has concerns of her own.
Mainly, how special needs students will adapt to the changes.
Special needs kids have a hard time keeping their masks on and understanding social distancing and moving around,” said Bollinger.
According to the hybrid learning plan released by CCSD on Monday night, students who ride on the bus are to wear a mask for the duration of the trip and maintain at least six feet apart.
Drivers have been instructed to open windows on the bus for better ventilation but Bollinger said that could become a problem in the winter.
“Going down the street going 35, and you have the windows open, and it’s 30 degrees outside, it’s going to feel colder with the wind chill,” said Bollinger.
Capacity on the school bus is another problem.
“I don’t think we can fit that many students on a bus. On a special needs bus, with five rows of seats that’s only going to fit like three students,” said Bollinger.
The Clark County School Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the hybrid learning plan Thursday.
