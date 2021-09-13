LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than a month into the new school year, parents who have questions about their children's education can have them answered by Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
The CCSD Parents Facebook group is hosting a virtual Q&A on Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:00 p.m. through Facebook Live. Moderators for the page said Jara will be joined by CCSD COO Mike Casey, who will answer questions regarding transportation and food services, as well as assistant superintendent Dr. Monica Cortez, who will answer questions regarding health services and special education.
Those interested in submitting questions can do so on the CCSD Parents Facebook page.
