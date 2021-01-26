LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The superintendent of the Clark County School District said it's "critical" students get back in the classroom due to a rise in mental health issues, including what he recently called "a surge" in the number of student suicides.
As schools remain closed and kids remain at home, away from their friends and teachers, they can feel isolated and alone, experts say. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara appeared on Fox News and The Today Show with his push to partially reopen schools. This followed a front page New York Times report on Sunday.
Dr. Jara said keeping kids in a social environment, rather than isolated at home, can help prevent students from taking their own lives. Dr. Jara reported 18 children who had killed themselves in the last nine months of 2020 in his district -- the fifth-largest in the U.S. with 326,000 students.
In order to intervene on the suicides, the school district now has implemented technology called GoGuardian Beacon.
According to GoGuardian's website, “the technology is a suicide and self-harm prevention solution that leverages a combination of artificial intelligence and human insight." The program monitors student's school-provided laptop and tablet for any mention of self-harm. It then alerts teachers about students who are thought to be at immediate risk.
“You get the calls, you get the text messages late into the evening, kids are surfing and online and then we dispatch our police department to do wellness checks,” Dr. Jara said on Fox News.
“It's wonderful technology. It is incredible to have instant access to students in need,” John Anzalone, Principal of Sierra Vista High School said.
Anzalone shared during the pandemic, he's gotten as many as one or two alerts an evening.
“Every single time your phone goes off, that red alert comes on, you kind of close your eyes and pray that it is not too serious ... That second of fear just goes right through your body and it’s bone chilling,” Anzalone said.
An alert triggers a team response and the alerts saved lives, he said. Anzalone said like Dr. Jara, he too is anxious to get kids back into the classroom, back to what he called a sense of normal.
“As a dad, as an educator, as a principal it breaks my heart every day knowing that our kids are out there, that I can’t see them I can’t give them a hug,” Anzalone shared.
Both educators agreed there is nothing like face-to-face interactions when it comes to a student's mental health.
On Monday, CCSD Trustee Danielle Ford posted a rebuttal to the New York Times report, seeking to contextualize the statistics of student suicide.
She wrote that the recommended ratio of school psychologists to students is one psychologist per 500 students, while in Clark County, the ratio is one psychologist per 2,028 students.
"There is a misconception that in-person learning for small groups during [COVID-19] will solve the problems around mental health. There’s no logic behind this presumption. Until [COVID-19] is under control, in-person learning will not be what we remember school to be. There will be no seeing friends at lunch, no recess or PE, no high-fives or fist bumps, no music or art," Ford wrote.
Dr. Jara is targeting early March to bring back the first group of students.
