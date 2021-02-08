LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Educators within the Clark County School District said they believe substitute teachers could take a more prominent role in educating students if a large number of full-time teachers decide not to go back to in person instruction.
“The fact that we are losing teachers in droves has been an issue long before COVID. And COVID seems to have exacerbated this issue,” said Eric Huey, editor and publisher for Clark County School Watch, an education blog that focuses on the happenings inside the district.
The district said it is conducting a survey that asks teachers if they would prefer to continue distance learning or are willing to come back to the classroom in a hybrid capacity.
A spokesperson for the district said the answers to the survey are still being compiled and the data was not yet available.
During an average year, CCSD said it loses about 12% of first year teachers after their first year as an instructor.
About 15% of experienced teachers leave for reasons other than retirement.
“When we don’t have enough people to fill the vacancies, class sizes become bigger or kids are put into rooms with long term subs and instead of licensed educators,” said elementary school teacher Jessica Jones.
While substitute teachers are qualified to take the reins from full-time teachers, some educators believe it could have an adverse impact on the quality of education moving forward.
“A lot of the times it could just be a body just there to watch the kids. And they can lose so much in academics to where when they move on to the next grade level, they will have gaps from losing an entire year of instruction,” said Jones.
