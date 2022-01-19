LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District officials held a virtual meeting with members of the media following a five-day pause and the return to the classroom.
Dr. Monic Cortez, CCSD assistant superintendent student services division, oversees the student and employee health department. Members of the media were allowed to ask one question each to Cortez about the pause and plans moving forward.
A big question addressed was will the district initiate another pause or even go further into distance learning? Cortez said that is their last resort.
“Canvas is constantly used so that in the worst extreme case scenario we had to pivot to distance our staff and students are prepared to do so. That is definitely not something we are going to look at implementing," Cortez said.
Parents have been reporting extremely long wait times on the COVID-19 hotline number and issues trying to get through.
“The priority is to keep those phone lines open and be able to answer those questions for our families we know it is a wait and many times an inconvenience. When the wait is an exceeding time frame where the calls are exceeding the allotment that’s when the Google link opens. It causes an additional backlog if we have to just use the Google link because we still need to follow up with our families and really run the cases," Cortez said.
Parent of a sixth grader and special education teacher Lenny Lither said he wishes the hotline worked like other businesses, where you can leave your phone in the que to receive a callback. He spent half a workday trying to report he received a negative test.
“I stayed on hold for three hours and eventually got disconnected. I stayed on hold for another hour and finally go through by email not by phone but by email saying I could not return until I had my second negative test. There is no reason why anybody should ever have to wait that amount of time online," Lither said.
Cortez said staff worked from Friday through Tuesday to process COVID-19 calls and forms that were submitted. They finished up processing on Wednesday.
She could not provide a number on the call volume during the five day pause, but did provide the absentee rate for today.
She said 220 employees called out, while 827 students called out. The district said they will have a rough estimate of the number of calls during the pause by Friday.
