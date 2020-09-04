LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a conversation with the Vegas Chamber on Friday, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the school district is "still learning," while the fall semester's distance education plan is still in its infancy.
"Nobody's stopping until every single child is connected," Jara told President and CEO of Vegas Chamber Mary Beth Sewald, when asked about the 43,653 students who have not yet been connected.
"We're not going to stop," Jara said. "The kids that need us the most are the kids that are missing."
School started Monday, Aug. 24. Since then, the school district has dealt with myriad hurdles, including a content management system crashing, video chat malfunctions, cable outages and the most concerning issue, an inability to reach all students currently registered with CCSD.
"No one wants our kids in our classrooms and our schools more than I do," Jara said. But COVID-19 concerns have thwarted any hybrid learning models proposed by educators and families across the valley, to put students in seats on campus.
"As of Sept. 2, we have 309,668 students enrolled in school," Jara said. That number is slightly down from enrollment averages, but Jara said numbers typically go up after the Labor Day holiday.
In order to find these students, Jara said CCSD has employed the following tactics: wellness checks by social workers, home visits from principals and staffers and neighborhood canvassing. Jara said CCSD continues to put up flyers regarding the support center for families still looking to connect.
CCSD STATS BREAKDOWN
- 258,000 students with devices
- 235,266 connected to the internet
- 274,940 of 310,000+ reached by CCSD
- 43,653 unreached students
"We do have enough devices to provide for our kids," Jara said, but the unaccounted for students have not been issued a Chromebook device, or have not been reachable by the school district.
"We're trying to find out who they are, where they are," Jara said of emergency roll call.
Jara said CCSD is working the task force and community non-profits to assist in "eliminating the red tape on behalf of kids."
HOW TO CONNECT KIDS
1888-616-2476
HOW TO GET CHROMEBOOKS
Call your school!
