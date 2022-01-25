LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Staffing and student attendance rebounded slightly after the Clark County School District took a five-day pause to address COVID-19-related staff shortages.
CCSD's pause took place over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, cancelling classes on Friday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 18.
On Jan. 11, the day the "pause" was announced, CCSD had 1,826 staff absences with a substitute fill rate of 20.9%. Student attendance was 83.93% that day; CCSD notes that average attendance is about 90%.
CCSD saw a slight rebound in staffing and attendance following the pause. On Jan. 19, there were 1,323 staff absences with a substitute fill rate of 25.4%. On Jan. 20, it was 1,335 staff absences with a higher fill rate of 29.4%.
Student attendance also rebounded with 84.2% attendance Jan. 19; 85.97% attendance Jan. 20; and 84.31% attendance Jan. 21.
Here are the staff absences, substitute fill rates and number of central staff deployed to schools before and following the pause:
|Date
|Licensed staff absences
|% substitute fill rate
|# of central office staff deployed
|Jan. 5
|1,643
|21
|26
|Jan. 6
|1,875
|21
|36
|Jan. 7
|2,147
|22.2
|40
|Jan. 10
|1,997
|19.3
|44
|Jan. 11
|1,826
|20.9
|43
|Jan. 19
|1,323
|25.4
|17
|Jan. 20
|1,335
|29.4
|8
|Jan. 21
|1,571
|30.1
|13
Here are the rates of attendance for students before and following the pause, provided by CCSD:
|Date
|% student attendance rate
|Jan. 5
|83
|Jan. 6
|82.56
|Jan. 7
|80.71
|Jan. 10
|83.17
|Jan. 11
|83.93
|Jan. 12
|81.6
|Jan. 19
|84.2
|Jan. 20
|85.97
|Jan. 21
|84.31
