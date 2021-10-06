LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Families were encouraged to ditch the car and walk or bike to school on Wednesday in honor of International Walk to School Day.
The initiative started about 25 years ago and the goal is to get schools and cities to work together to make walking to school safer for kids.
It also promotes the importance of kids moving and being active.
Principal of Matt Kelly Elementary School Jerell Hall said the day is not just about kids making safe choices, but adults making smart choices, too.
"Kids are back on campuses and as they're coming, there's a lot of students walking to and from school," Hall said. "Sometimes drivers aren't as mindful of school zones. So making sure we are adhering to road laws and school speed zones and keeping our kids safe."
As a reminder when driving in a school zone, drive the posted speed limit, and don't make any U-turns.
