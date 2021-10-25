LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A beloved program at CCSD set to end last week will now continue after public pushback, but not without changes.
Earlier this month, FOX5 reported on the CCSD proposal to “reimagine” community engagement including the FACES program.
FACES, or Family and Community Engagement Services, is an outreach program that offers classes for students before kindergarten and their parents, especially Spanish-speaking families. They are free classes families cannot get anywhere else.
Family after family at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 14 pleaded to keep the FACES program.
Valeria Gurr translated for several families who spoke at the meeting.
“I know myself, how difficult it is to have a parent who doesn’t have a formal education, my mom didn’t have a formal education so she needed all the extra support she could get ... So, taking it away from them is really wrong,” Gurr said.
Gurr said she believes, if anything, there needs to be more of these types of programs helping parents with language barriers and kids growing up in Spanish-speaking households.
Parents were told FACES learning centers would stop operating Friday, Oct. 22, and staff, mostly minority women, were told they would be reassigned.
“I don’t know how they can call that reimagining the program. Essentially, they are shutting down a program that has been helping families,” Gurr said.
About 100 people pushed back, showing up to the CCSD meeting.
Jan Giles, President of the Education Support Employees Association, said the public pressure didn’t go unnoticed and because of the strong showing of support, the program will continue.
“They have decided to keep all ten centers open... and they have kept ten of the family learning advocates when there were sixteen so they have committed to keeping ten,” Giles said.
Those employees who will no longer be with FACES with be surplused, essentially reassigned elsewhere in the district. Still Giles says even with cuts, the fact FACES will continue is a big win with the community voice making the difference.
“I don’t think anybody should be complacent and just sit back a accept what the district or anybody for that matter tells you,” Giles said.
On the FACES website, run by CCSD, it doesn’t clarify what is going on with the program as it is still being worked out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.