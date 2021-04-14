LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District released an in-person graduation schedule for high school ceremonies this week.
Dr. John Anzalone, principal at Sierra Vista High School, said he is excited and relieved they can start planning.
“I’ve been chomping at the bit for that date and I know it might sound trivial, but I think to kids and to seniors that gives them that line that they’ve been looking for to cross," Anzalone said.
The eagerly awaited in-person commencements will be held May 26 through June 7 between 3 venues: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Orleans Arena and Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV.
Sierra Vista HS will hold their graduations on June 4 at the Orleans Arena. They will split the morning into two ceremonies.
"This is a truly exciting time for our students and families, and we are proud to celebrate the Class of 2021," said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Linda P. Cavazos in a statement. "You have faced and conquered many unique challenges this year, and on behalf of the Board of Trustees, I wish you the best in the future as you live your dreams and reach your goals."
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara credited community cooperation for achieving this goal.
"I appreciate the patience our students and families have shown during the last few months as we worked to provide the opportunity for students and families to experience in-person graduations," Jara said. "The way our community partners and Student Activities Department have rallied together, to provide venues for our families to experience a moment of pride as their young adults walk across that graduation stage, is truly appreciated."
GRADUATION LOGISTICS
Cap and gown distribution, ticket allotment for families and additional safety communication will be handled by individual schools, the district said.
“Tickets, that’s going to be a big question. How many tickets can we get, how many family members can come? But those things we can work out next week and the weeks following," Anzalone said.
With six weeks until the end of the school year, Mary Grace Yniguez said she was getting stressed there wasn't a date yet. Her son Jarianne is a senior at Sierra Vista.
"We were nervous because how do you plan for that? You don’t know a date, you don’t know where it’s going to be and you don’t really know the dynamics like can we invite family? Can we even do a celebration?” Yniguez said.
She said during dinner, they received a voicemail from Anzalone and were immediately overjoyed by the news.
“He said there’s going to be a graduation so I was like, 'Yes!' And my husband and my son were just so happy to hear that because my son was really looking forward to that stadium graduation," Yniguez said.
A full list of graduation locations and times are available by clicking here or visiting ccsd.net.
