LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees President said she's received death threats after the board voted to go forward with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Linda Cavazos posted on Twitter that she's been receiving death threats ever since the board's Sept. 1 meeting to discuss the mandate for CCSD staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
"I simply turn in the names and reports, and continue doing my job, as do my colleagues," Cavazos said. "We have no time for the hate."
I refuse to let hate overpower me. Since last Wed’s meeting, I’ve received msgs saying that I should be hanged or shot, along with very disturbing images. I simply turn in the names and reports, and continue doing my job, as do my colleagues. We have no time for the hate. pic.twitter.com/TPVh9i9LS0— linda cavazos (@lindacavazos13) September 8, 2021
Last week, the board voted 5-1 to adopt a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all CCSD staff. Details on the implementation of the mandate have yet to be released by the school district.
Cavazos said she had concerns about the resolution, but ultimately voted in favor of it. She said she had faith in medical experts and staff.
CCSD school board meetings have been contentious over the past few weeks, with some attendees being escorted out of the building for rowdy behavior.
On Tuesday, rumblings of a planned protest over CCSD's staff vaccine mandate trickled into the school day. CCSD said in a statement that over 800 staff members called out on Tuesday, about double that of the callouts from the day after Labor Day in 2019. CCSD said the callouts accounted for less than 5% of the CCSD workforce, and pointed out that staff could have called out for a variety of reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.