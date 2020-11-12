LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School Board Trustees decided on Thursday to delay a vote on implementing in-person and hybrid learning.
According to school board President Lola Brooks, the current health data and recent guidance from Gov. Steve Sisolak warrants not taking action at this time.
"Given our current health data and recent guidance from the governor, Superintendent Jara and I are both recommending the board not take action on the plan at this time," Brooks said.
Trustees understood the challenges of transitioning to a hybrid model when state and national health data presented concerning trends of COVID-19.
The concern over mental health associated with distance learning was top of mind for CCSD trustees. They stressed the importance of more resources.
Most members of the board supported the decision to postpone the vote.
"Although it is a very detailed presentation, I don't think at this point it's sufficient," Trustee Linda Cavazos said.
"Earlier today I emailed Superintendent Jara to ask to delay the vote and I didn't receive a response. So I was a little nervous, but I was happy to know that I wasn't the only person with that idea," Trustee Danielle Ford said.
"That was going to be one of my recommendations, is that we table this," Trustee Linda Young said.
Chris Garvey said she was disappointed by the decision to table the vote.
“I fear that we have basically committed all of our children to be in isolation for the rest of the school year, no matter what [information] comes through," Garvey said.
CCSD presented trustees with an outlined plan to transition to a hybrid model. the model included voluntary employee COVID-19 testing, improved HVAC strategies and cleaning protocols and mental health support.
The hybrid plan involves face-to-face instruction for cohorts A and B, including full-time distance education. Transportation would be available for eligible students to and from school. Food distribution would also continue.
A vote was casted among school trustees regarding employee testing.
Trustees voted four to three and approved an agreement with Teachers Health Trust to provide COVID-19 testing and monitoring on a voluntary basis. The district will fund the testing through CARES act money.
