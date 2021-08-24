LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District leaders are working to address parents' health, safety and well-being concerns amid unique challenges this year including COVID-19 protocols, staffing shortages and transportation, but parents said leaders are not doing enough to provide transparency and streamline important information.
Nevada Parent Teacher Association President Rebecca Garcia, who runs the CCSD Parents Facebook group with more than 14,700 followers, is leading a "call to action" for parents to gain the attention of board members ahead of their regular meeting on Thursday.
She is asking parents to share and repost her plea for board members to better communicate information, hear their concerns and provide transparency.
"Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said last week that he was not even going to release the number of districtwide exclusions for COVID-positive contacts," said Garcia. "And so, as parents there's just so many challenges right now with how CCSD is communicating information out."
District communications official Mauricio Marin said Tuesday that parents can try communicating with their school's principal for site-specific questions, or give feedback to trustees via public comment at the end of Thursday night's meeting.
A new chief communications officer was brought into the district last week.
Garcia said she feels all district decision-makers need to be held accountable, however.
"The district needs to step up its efforts to communicate and provide transparent information," Garcia said.
As frustrations mount with COVID-19 transparency, simultaneously, several parents are reporting that their child's school bus is running hours late.
"CCSD opened doors short over 250 bus drivers," Garcia said. "We knew that this was going to be an issue. What was done to communicate with parents, explain what was happening, and think outside the box to find immediate solutions? We still don't have clear, consistent guidance on what each school is supposed to be doing, and how parents can find that information."
Marin said the district is also pointing parents to this implementation guide, which includes a workable document categorized by health and wellness, attendance, athletics, and more. The document indicates whether a category has been recently revised, but Garcia feels it's not being updated frequently enough.
"It should not vary between what school your kid attends when it comes to health and safety," said Garcia.
Nevada PTA is a member of National PTA, the largest volunteer child advocacy organization in the nation. Nevada PTA urges parents to get involved with their local school PTA units to learn more about upcoming school board meetings and to receive important updates about their child or children’s schools.
Learn more about Nevada PTA at www.NevadaPTA.org.
