LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In response to a large number of families reporting COVID-19 to the Clark County School District, the district is launching an online form for families to fill out.
The district said it launched the form due to a high volume of calls to the CCSD COVID-19 reporting hotline.
The following is a memo sent to families:
Due to the high volume of calls to the CCSD COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Hotline at 702-799-4322, the District is providing a COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Hotline Submission for parents/guardians to complete, if they are unable to speak with personnel in the Health Services Department. The District is prioritizing these submissions and requests that one form is completed per student. The form will be open during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Both the phone-based hotline and the online-based form are used for families to let the school district know that their student has tested positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to COVID-19 and need to quarantine, or have COVID-19 symptoms and need to stay home.
The number of COVID cases in CCSD has spiked in the last 10 days. Since the beginning of 2022, 1,820 positive cases have been reported. Parents say the district’s COVID-19 parent/guardian hotline has been overwhelmed and they’ve waited on the line for hours to report a case, some have just gave up and not reported.
“I feel very disheartened these days about how I feel CCSD is handing the situation,” said Leonard Lither.
Lither has two sons. His 11-year-old sixth grader Octavian is attending a magnet school in person while his 9-year-old Teddy is completing the fourth grade remotely from home. Lither is also a special education teacher with the district, witnessing the surge firsthand.
“That number is drastically under reported. I know a lot of families got the new strain or the new variant over the winter break,” Lither said.
Lither said he worries kids that are still in school are being unnecessarily exposed.
“I was recently told that my son’s middle school had an assembly ... in my mind like, how can you do that?” Lither said.
Kevin Abrahami, a fourth grade teacher, has an autoimmune disorder and has been worried about the virus the past few weeks, and is double masking in his classroom where he knows he could be exposed.
“We had a lot of absences, I did. I had like six, seven absences,” Abrahami said.
Lither said he gave up the one time he called the district’s COVID hotline to report his symptoms.
“I spent four hours on hold trying to get through. Four hours and I didn’t even get through,” Lither said.
CCSD did not respond to FOX5's inquiries on staffing on the hotline nor the number of calls.
There is a school board meeting Thursday. On the agenda is a revised plan for distance learning and the safe return to schools as well as a $2,000 COVID-19 retention bonus to keep teachers in schools.
