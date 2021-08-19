LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mother of a kindergartener at Rowe Elementary School is speaking out after her child's class was sent home following a positive COVID-19 test.
Traci Jasper said she feels blindsided because of the lack of communication between administrators and parents. She said the school never communicated a plan of action if a student were to test positive for the virus.
"If your child's class goes into quarantine, what can we expect? Because this was kind of sprung up on us. It was the first week of school," Jasper said.
Jasper said she received a call from the school last Thursday and was notified that her daughter, Tyah-Eve, needed to be picked up immediately. The school gave her a homework packet to complete, and was asked to quarantine or get tested.
Jasper said the school should have met with parents about this type of situation before it happened.
"Some kind of act oblivious knowing that these things are going to happen. These things will happen. We need to prepare. The school needs to prepare. The parents need to prepare. Because it will happen," said Jasper.
She said she's now considering moving her daughter to a full-time virtual learning format or pulling her daughter from Clark County School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.