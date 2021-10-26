ccsd file

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Clark County School District is now accepting applications to any of its 41 Magnets Schools for the 2022-23 school year.

The application process will be open through Jan, 21, 2022. The CCSD Magnet Schools and Career & Technical Academies Department will be hosting in-person and virtual parent workshops over the coming months for families interested in learning more about magnet programs.

Magnet 101 Parent Workshops

Monday, Nov. 1

Pearson Community Center

5:30-6:30 p.m.

1625 W Carey Ave. 

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Wednesday, Nov. 3

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Virtual (see magnet.ccsd.net website for details)

Saturday, Nov. 6

Magnet Choice Fair

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

9:00 a.m.-Noon

315 S. 7th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Grass field on the corner of 7th and Clark St

Tuesday, Nov. 9

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Virtual (see magnet.ccsd.net website for details)

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Sahara West Library 

5:30-6:30 p.m.

9600 W Sahara Ave, 

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Thursday, Nov. 18

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Virtual (see magnet.ccsd.net website for details)

Friday, Nov. 19

Henderson Multigenerational Center 

10:30-11:30 a.m.

250 S Green Valley Pkwy 

Henderson, NV 89012

Tuesday, Nov. 30 (Español)

10:30-11:30 a.m. 

Virtual (see magnet.ccsd.net website for details)

Tuesday, Nov. 30 (Español and English)

Doolittle Community Center 

6:30-7:30 p.m.

1950 N. J St, 

Las Vegas, NV 89106

CCSD will also be opening a new magnet school during the 2022-23 school year.

John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School, Home of the Fremont Academy of Medical Sciences will be a STEM magnet school offering students a chance explore careers in biomedicines, forensic sciences and medical assisting.

Students who currently attend the school will be automatically enrolled in the program. Students entering the school as 6th graders in 2022-23 will still need to apply. 

For more information, click here.

