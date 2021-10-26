LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Clark County School District is now accepting applications to any of its 41 Magnets Schools for the 2022-23 school year.
The application process will be open through Jan, 21, 2022. The CCSD Magnet Schools and Career & Technical Academies Department will be hosting in-person and virtual parent workshops over the coming months for families interested in learning more about magnet programs.
Magnet 101 Parent Workshops
Monday, Nov. 1
Pearson Community Center
5:30-6:30 p.m.
1625 W Carey Ave.
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Wednesday, Nov. 3
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Virtual (see magnet.ccsd.net website for details)
Saturday, Nov. 6
Magnet Choice Fair
Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
9:00 a.m.-Noon
315 S. 7th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Grass field on the corner of 7th and Clark St
Tuesday, Nov. 9
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Virtual (see magnet.ccsd.net website for details)
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Sahara West Library
5:30-6:30 p.m.
9600 W Sahara Ave,
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Thursday, Nov. 18
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Virtual (see magnet.ccsd.net website for details)
Friday, Nov. 19
Henderson Multigenerational Center
10:30-11:30 a.m.
250 S Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
Tuesday, Nov. 30 (Español)
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Virtual (see magnet.ccsd.net website for details)
Tuesday, Nov. 30 (Español and English)
Doolittle Community Center
6:30-7:30 p.m.
1950 N. J St,
Las Vegas, NV 89106
CCSD will also be opening a new magnet school during the 2022-23 school year.
John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School, Home of the Fremont Academy of Medical Sciences will be a STEM magnet school offering students a chance explore careers in biomedicines, forensic sciences and medical assisting.
Students who currently attend the school will be automatically enrolled in the program. Students entering the school as 6th graders in 2022-23 will still need to apply.
For more information, click here.
