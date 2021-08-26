LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District is looking into a controversial social media post from a high school administrator.
The post was shared by Cimarron-Memorial High School assistant principal Kelli Sommer. Sommer shared the post "from a friend with permission" that discusses the COVID-19 pandemic. The friend's information was hidden on the post.
"I'm here to tell ya that if you're not taking proactive measures to protect yourself and others from this virus, then I just hope you go ahead and catch it and die," the post reads. "If you haven't pulled your head outta your ass by now, just go ahead and perish so the rest of us can move on."
The post also contends that people don't have to get vaccinated if they have legitimate health reasons, but, "if you're an adult whose only barrier to vax/masks if your misunderstanding of science and refusal to accept reality, then. just. perish."
Cimarron-Memorial principal Lori Sarabyn sent a memo to parents that the school and CCSD were aware of the post.
"The District is aware of social media posts made by a staff member and is working to address the situation," the message said. "We appreciate your continued support and please feel free to contact me if you have additional concerns."
Sommer is still listed as an administrator on the high school's website as of Thursday afternoon.
