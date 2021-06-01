LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The nation's fifth-largest school district launched the first day of pop-up clinics across the valley at high schools and middle schools, offering vaccines to all eligible students and community members.
The launch comes on the first week of summer vacation.
"I wanted to start the real world right and get the vaccine," said Martin Contreras, who just graduated from Delta Academy. Other teenagers wanted to wait for the two-dose vaccine after finals and exams.
Other parents are prepping for the fall.
"I want them to be safe when they go back to school," said mom Sylvia Guerrero.
"We know the science behind the vaccines. We know our students are protected, our kids are protected," said Irene Cepeda, vice president of the Clark County Board of Trustees.
Any community member 12 years old and up can visit the below clinics. Only the Pfizer vaccine will be offered.
First dose: Tuesday, June 1, Wednesday, June 2
Second Dose: Tuesday, June 22, Wednesday, June 23
- Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Swainston Middle School, 3500 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89032, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30p.m.
- Tarkanian Middle School, 5800 W. Pyle Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89141, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Sawyer Middle School, 5450 Redwood St., Las Vegas, NV 89118, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
First dose: Thursday, June 3, Friday, June 4
Second dose: Thursday, June 24, Friday, June 25
- Garside Junior High School, 300 S. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89107, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Molasky Junior High School, 7801 W. Gilmore Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Burkholder Middle School, 355 W. Van Wagenen St., Henderson, NV 89015, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
First dose: Tuesday, June 8, Wednesday, June 9
Second Dose: Tuesday June 29 and Wednesday June 30
- Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89110, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89144, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- West Preparatory Academy, 2050 S. Sapphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
First dose: Thursday, June 10, Wednesday, June 11. Second Dose Thursday, July 1, Friday, July 2
- Rancho High School, 1900 Searles Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Lied Middle School, 5350 W. Tropical Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89130, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- White Middle School, 1661 W. Galleria Dr., Henderson, NV 89014, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Silvestri Junior High School, 1055 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89183, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
