LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Thursday announced they will be giving all full-time employees a COVID retention bonus of $2,000.
The bonus is part of tentative agreements with all employee bargaining units, the district said.
All full-time employees employed as of Jan. 1, 2022 will get $1,000, then the district will pay another $1,000 to those employees on May 25.
"The Board is grateful for the commitment our employees have maintained throughout the pandemic to provide the best possible support for students," said Board of School Trustees President Irene A. Cepeda in a written statement. "This agreement is a small way to show employees our appreciation for their dedication to the children of Clark County."
The MOA will be presented by Superintendent Jesus Jara and district staff at the Jan. 13 meeting.
“The pandemic has stressed everyone in our community and across the country. This agreement is another step in showing our support and thanks to employees who continue to provide for the 300,000 students in CCSD,” said Jara. “We recognize the hardships born by so many of our employees throughout this pandemic and are committed to providing the resources available to support educators' needs.”
