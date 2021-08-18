LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District was scant on details on what led to a local elementary school going to full-time distance education amid a COVID-19 outbreak.
On Monday, Frank Lamping Elementary School announced it would transition to full-time distance learning through Aug. 27 after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19 on campus.
As of Tuesday, CCSD's COVID-19 data website had yet to list any positive cases identified at the school. A CCSD spokesperson said the website is "updated regularly, but not in real-time, to allow for data verification and integrity."
The spokesperson didn't elaborate on what threshold needs to be met, if any, in order to decide to send students home for full distance education.
"Each instance is handled on a case-by-case basis," the spokesperson said via email. "In general, CCSD works closely with [Southern Nevada Health District] when determining contract tracing and identifying individuals who need to quarantine."
CCSD Supt. Jesus Jara also said the decision to send all students home depends on the circumstances of the outbreak.
"It really varies on the number of cases, the exposure, the quarantine," Supt. Jara said Tuesday. "That's why the masks are so important. If you have your mask, there's less chance of quarantine and needing to be sent home. They're critical, you know it's not a popular decision but it's needed to keep our kids safe."
Jara also said the school district is doing "everything possible" to keep schools open.
CCSD reports 512 COVID-19 cases since July 1 as of Aug. 16. The district reported 227 cases among students, 155 among school staff and 130 among central staff. The majority of cases, 208, were reported at elementary schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.