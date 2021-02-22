LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District is investigating a student who reportedly used a reference to George Floyd to ask another student to a school dance.
The image, which is reportedly a Foothill High School student, shows a female student holding a poster board that reads, "If you went to Sadies with me it would take my breath away! George Floyd." The poster also shows a drawing of Floyd, who died last year after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, cutting off his breath.
Foothill High School and CCSD posted a statement on the school website:
Foothill High School and CCSD are aware of the matter and are currently investigating. Foothill and CCSD will not tolerate racially insensitive behaviors that contradict an inclusive community and impact the school culture of our students.
As you are aware, Foothill High School and CCSD can not comment on individual student matters or discipline, we assure you the issue is being addressed.
It's not known what type of discipline the student could face.
