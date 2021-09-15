LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District and the Education Support Employees Association reached an agreement on compensation related to mandatory COVID-19 testing.
ESEA members will now be compensated for their mileage to get to a COVID-19 testing site and for their time, including overtime when applicable, to comply with mandatory COVID-19 testing. CCSD previously announced that all district staff that were not vaccinated by Aug. 4 would be subject to mandatory weekly COVID-19 tests.
ESEA members can also use time during their regular contract hours to get a COVID-19 test with prior supervisor approval.
According to documents provided by the school district, the policy change will cost CCSD an estimated $391,000.
ESEA previously demanded bargaining over CCSD's mandatory COVID-19 testing policy. The agreements are subject to approval at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Sept. 23.
CCSD also recently voted to require all district employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Additional details of that plan have yet to be announced.
