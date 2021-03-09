CCSD is using a program called Emocha to track COVID-19 symptoms in staff members.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is using an app called Emocha to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms, and this has led some of the staff to be concerned about their privacy.

We talked to the CEO of Emocha Mobile Health who said they've heard the concerns, but he said they don't sell anyone's information from the app.

CCSD said Emocha is HIPAA compliant and that all private health information gathered is kept confidential.

The CEO said the main intent is to stop the spread of COVID-19 by having an efficient way to contact trace around the district if anyone tests positive.

"This is effectively like a smoke detector. When someone tests positive, those results get sent to a laboratory and that acts like a real fire alarm. So when somebody's been in contact with them, they can be informed and the school district can take appropriate responses," said Sebastian Seiguer, the chief executive officer of Emocha Mobile Health

Parents and students do not use the app.

