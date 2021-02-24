LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District officials provided new updates on students returning to schools.
Here are the updated timelines:
MARCH 1: PreK-3rd grade will return to hybrid.
MARCH 22: Grades 6, 9 and 12 can return under hybrid model.
APRIL 6: PreK-Grade 5 can return five days a week face-to-face. Grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 can return to hybrid learning.
Distance education will remain an options for parents should they choose.
Gov. Steve Sisolak allowed eased restrictions for schools last week, which included loosened capacity for classrooms.
"The Governor's easing of restrictions last week helped ease that process for us," Supt. Jara said.
The announcement comes on the heels of multiple parent and student advocacy groups planning protests this week to ensure students return fully to school in August.
SPORTS UPDATES
CCSD Supt. Jara also announced a return to sports in the school district.
Here is the updated timeline for spring sports, intramural fall sports and other activities.
SPRING SPORTS: Boys and girls track, boys and girls swimming, boys and girls diving, baseball, softball, boys golf, boys volleyball.
- Practices can begin April 3
- Competition to begin April 16
INTRAMURAL FALL SPORTS
- Football will play April 5-May 1
- Full contact competition will be allowed
- 20 days of practice, culminating in a one-hour intrasquad competition
- Football intramural window is earlier to allow for helmets/pads to be reconditioned in time for the regular season
- May 3-22 sports will include boys and girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross county and girls volleyball
- Staggered to avoid forcing students to choose just one sport
- These intramural/intrasquad sports will have a 20-day practice/competition window
No spectators will be allowed at any CCSD athletic events. Similar safety protocols to in-person instruction will be followed for athletic performances.
Activities like marching band, drill team and theater will be allowed to do activities and rehearsals. Performances like concerts will have the option of being livestreamed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
