LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The COVID-19 omicron variant continues to have a stronghold on the community, and now Clark County School District teachers and education leaders are calling for change to keep everyone safe by calling for the installation of virus-killing air purification technology in each classroom.
"There's clearly enough resources with these federal dollars for the district to be able to apply those resources to help, let's say, the ventilation system in some of these classrooms," said John Vellardita, the executive director of teachers union Clark County Education Association.
The calls for action come after 39% of total cases tracked on the district's COVID-19 dashboard since July were reported in the last 17 days.
"I don't see where the disconnect is, where they can't actually implement these things into our classrooms," said Rebecca Kennard, a teacher at CCSD's Northwest Career and Technical Academy.
Meanwhile, leaders remain steadfast in their commitment to keep school buildings open. In a statement, Governor Steve Sisolak said, "2022 will not be 2020. We now have the tools, the knowledge, and the resources to keep schools open safely and effectively."
Teachers are challenging this statement.
"What tools?" said Vicki Kreidel, a CCSD elementary teacher and the president of teachers union NEA of Southern Nevada. "The air purifier in my classroom, I purchased myself."
And she's not the only one. Some are turning to crowdfunding platforms like Donor's Choose to raise the money for air purification systems.
"A colleague of mine did a Donor's Choose before the year started in August ... for I think over $1,000, and I think she was able to purchase two air filters on her own for her own classroom. The portable ones, they plug in, she has two of them, and they're in each corner of her room, which is lovely and amazing but, yeah, but we would all individually have to do our own Donor's Choose to earn that money," said Kennard.
Air purification is something experts say is important for combating Omicron.
"Ultimately what we're trying to prevent, is those particles getting into our upper respiratory tract," said Dr. Christina Madison, a local public health expert and associate professor of pharmacy at Roseman University. "So that's the thing that's different about Omicron, is it seems to kind of localize itself in the upper respiratory tract versus seeding itself in the lungs."
In fall of 2020, the district installed roughly 850 ionization air purification units into schools, but they are only in nurses' offices and "sick rooms," or rooms designated for student isolation during a bout of symptoms.
District leaders said they also made sure that the "outside air intakes" are functioning, which they said resulted in more than 70 repairs. More on this can be found on page 105 of their implementation guide.
CCSD also said that each school was given one R-zero UV disinfection system, and it is supposed to be used daily in bathrooms and nurses' offices.
Still, Vellardita said he feels more should be done for daily disinfection in individual classrooms.
"I mean it should rise to the highest level of urgency right now to use those resources in an emergency, and we clearly have what I would call an emergency, when you have transmission rates to where they are now," he said.
FOX5's request to interview the district's Chief of Facilities went unanswered by the communications office on Tuesday.
