LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents and students of Clark County School District will soon find out if and when they will be going back to in-person instruction.
According to a memo from CCSD, parents and students Pre-K to 3rd grade will be notified of their hybrid "cohorts" sometime between Feb. 16-Feb. 19.
CCSD will allow students Pre-K to 3rd grade return to the classroom on a hybrid model starting March 1. According to CCSD cohorts will be as follows:
COHORT A: Face-to-face instruction on Monday and Tuesday, with distance education Wednesday-Friday.
COHORT B: Distance education from Monday-Wednesday, with face-to-face instruction Thursday and Friday.
COHORT C: Full-time distance education, Monday-Friday.
CCSD said it would add additional grade levels to the hybrid model throughout the second semester, but there is no timeline for implementation.
