LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Friday announced they will adjust school start and end times for the 2022-2023 school year due to a bus driver shortage.
The changes start Aug. 8.
"... The first transition will impact the upcoming 2022-2023 school year by making slight changes to start and end times at more than half of the school campuses to improve on-time rates for all bus routes. At most schools, the adjustment is less than 30 minutes, impacting 65 bus routes," CCSD said in a news release.
CCSD said with the adjustment, they can offer increased on-time rates and "improved efficiency through route consolidation."
“Getting students to school on time is vital to student achievement,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said in a prewritten media statement. “The District is committed to maintaining bus services for our eligible students, and these changes will improve transportation service reliability and timeliness.”
CCSD employs 1,300 drivers on more than 1,500 routes.
2022-2023 CCSD School Start-End Times by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.