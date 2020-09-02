LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District bus drivers are still putting in hours despite students learning from home.
CCSD officials said each bus driver is spending six to eight hours a week on the road during distance education. Bus drivers are driving and evaluating all the 2020-2021 planned runs, stops and routes.
"Drivers are reporting driver direction errors, incorrect timing between stops, concerns with bus stop locations and other such issues that can cause a bus delay and/or hazard to a student," CCSD said in a statement.
The school district said they normally wouldn't have the time or personnel to evaluate more than 30,000 routes thoroughly. Bus drivers are still being paid to drive the buses around the valley.
In addition, the driving helps the buses stay effective for when school eventually returns to campus.
"School buses are designed to be driven hundreds of miles each day. Allowing fuel and other fluids to sit stagnant in tanks and reservoirs can lead to very expensive repairs and/or roadside breakdowns," CCSD said. "This concern, coupled with our extreme heat can lend to other concerns relative to rubber or other heat/sun sensitive parts to require replacement and/or repair well before the scheduled replacement cycles."
The estimated weekly fuel expense for each bus is approximately $70 per week, CCSD said. That amounts to 10% of the typical fuel cost.
CCSD said the lifespan of a school bus is about 14 years. CCSD said it maintains the largest owned and operated school bus fleet in the nation.
