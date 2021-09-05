LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District bus driver thinks a "call out" protest day on Tuesday will be a "disaster."
The driver started working for CCSD in the beginning of August. She did not want to disclose her name or her identity.
A district-wide driver shortage has affected drivers on where their "yard" to pick up their bus is stationed at. She requested a yard 10 minutes away from her house but was assigned to a yard 30 minutes away.
On an average school day, she said picks up students for two high schools in the morning and one elementary school. The elementary school has eight stops. She said normally it would be four or five.
She said she received a mass email from work on Friday asking drivers and aides to be report 30 minutes earlier than their regularly scheduled time to "help prepare and mitigate the impact of a potentially high call-out rate for that day."
CCSD has not responded to a direct inquiry about Tuesday from FOX5.
Pay and the COVID-19 vaccine mandate are the main issues she's hearing from coworkers. She said agrees with both.
“The pay is ridiculous it is, for the amount of stress that we are put under, we are responsible for a lot of lives," she said.
Because she is new, she does not plan to call out.
"I’m still fairly new, I don’t have any sick time, I don’t have any vacation time," she said.
She thinks Tuesday could look like a big mess. “I think it’s going to be a disaster. I really do and I hope that the district sees that, as without us you have nothing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.