UPDATE (Oct. 28) -- The CCSD Board of Trustees on Thursday night voted 4-3 on an item to remove Jesus Jara as district superintendent.
Trustees Danielle Ford, Irene Cepeda, Linda Cavazos and Lisa Guzman voted in favor.
Jara released the following statement after the vote:
As superintendent of the Clark County School District since 2018, my focus has never wavered from working every day to improve the well-being and academic success of our students. While some members of this board seek to run the operations of the District and micromanage and undermine the staff and me, I have been dedicated to protecting the staff from their overreach and interference.
My focus on student well-being and academic improvement has not wavered. Unfortunately, a majority of the trustees did not share that vision and this community and our children will suffer because of it.
In a later vote, the board voted to table the discussion regarding the removal of Linda Cavazos as board president. Evelyn Morales, Ford, Cepeda, Guzman and Lola Brooks voted in favor. Katie Williams did not appear to enter a vote.
BREAKING: Motion to terminate Supt. Jesus Jara's contract passes 4-3. Cavazos, Ford, Cepeda and Guzman voted in favor. pic.twitter.com/AuiJL7l36v— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 29, 2021
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees are set to discuss Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara's employment in their next meeting on Oct. 28, according to a meeting agenda posted Friday.
The agenda lists the discussion as "possible action on termination for convenience by the Board of Trustees of the employment agreement with Dr. Jesus Jara."
The discussion was brought by written request of three unnamed trustees.
In May, the board voted 4-3 to extend Jara's employment through Jan. 18, 2023. Trustees Linda P. Cavazos, Danielle Ford and Lisa Guzman voted against.
Ford said she was the trustee who initiated the discussion of Jara's contract. She said he is "not the right leader for the district going forward."
Jara had been on the job since 2018, and his annual salary is $320,000.
The board also is scheduled to consider removing Cavazos as its president.
Ahead of the meeting, Trustee Lola Brooks sent a letter to Cavazos regarding an additional measure to remove Cavazos as president.
"During the pandemic, when I questioned your erratic and micromanaging behavior, which was very clearly outside the scope of your duties in your role, you told me that I suck as a leader and refused to reflect on your own actions or take responsibility for the choices that you, yourself, made," she wrote in part. "You have all the hallmark traits of a board member with no understanding of their role. This is extremely problematic since you’re supposed to be modeling and enforcing appropriate board behavior."
She claimed the board president had used her position to rally principals against the superintendent.
She requested Cavazos either acknowledge her "contributions to this issue" and agree to adhere to board policies, remove herself from presidency or hold the conversation in a public forum.
When asked for comment, Cavazos said she will hold a press briefing on Wednesday.
Click here to view the meeting agenda for Oct. 28, 2021.
BROOKS LETTER
LC-Letter by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(2) comments
Crooks always hire crooks.
I'm guessing they have realized that jara is a crook and he's not the only one.
