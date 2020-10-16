LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Friday said board trustees will not vote on a return-to-school plan in their next board meeting.
The trustees will discuss recommendations presented by health officials, the district said. A vote is planned for November.
Families and staff were alerted of the plans in an email and call from the district on Friday afternoon.
CCSD is monitoring evolving health and logistical considerations related to transitioning to in-person hybrid instruction. The agenda item (5.02 - COVID-19 Update) for the Board of School Trustees meeting on October 22, 2020, will not include a vote regarding the District’s transition to in-person hybrid instruction.
Instead, it will provide a review of health data and recommendations by the Southern Nevada Health District, as well as an opportunity for the Board and Superintendent to discuss community feedback and input that a safe transition plan must consider to ensure these needs are properly addressed.
A final transition to in-person hybrid instruction plan will be presented for a vote on November 12, 2020.
