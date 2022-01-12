LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will convene Thursday for a regular meeting to discuss COVID-19 policies and review the district's distance education plan.
The district announced on Tuesday that schools will close on Friday and Tuesday due to staffing shortages. Classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the district said.
COVID-19 policies and the district's full plan for distance education is on the agenda for review. A copy of the district's COVID-19 policies and district learning plan is available here:
01.13.22 Ref. 5.03 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
GETTING ANSWERS
On Wednesday afternoon, FOX5 was given a five minute window by CCSD to question Assistant Superintendent Monica Cortez, who oversees student and employee health, about the surge.
If cases continue to rise after this break, is there the potential for another CCSD pause?
Cortez: We are very confident that we will be back in session on Wednesday and we will be moving forward. In the event we do need to make an adjustment, we will look at all the pieces and we’ll determine what’s the next course of action at that time.
What will take place Thursday before the pause to make sure everyone is staying safe in school?
Cortez first pointed out that the district launched a new automated reporting system this weekend, and a link was sent to all parents and staff. Cortez argued that is making it easier for anyone to report sick status or get back to school and helps the district contact trace.
As for what’s being done Thursday before schools close, her response:
Cortez: We are continuing on with our mitigating strategies and we are deploying our central service at the needed level to support our schools in their supervision.
Given that there’s been an issue with people reporting on the district hotline, is there a concern that cases are much higher in the district than what is being reported?
Cortez: I don’t believe that there is a concern. I can tell you as of this morning we had over 3,600 employee request on the electronic form ... I don’t believe that there are additional ones that aren’t being reported. I feel that our staff is following our protocols and processes in place.
Cortez added CCSD provides COVID-19 testing to both students and staff outside of what is offered to the general public, so those in CCSD can know their status.
