LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will discuss selecting an outside expert to investigate allegations of a hostile work environment within the district, according to their updated agenda posted Wednesday night.
The discussion is one of many planned for the Nov. 18 meeting.
The investigation would be into the executive and administrative levels of the district, and was placed on the agenda by Trustees Irene Cepeda, Lola Brooks and Evelyn Garcia Morales.
The meeting next week will also be when the board is set to reconsider the firing of Dr. Jesus Jara as superintendent, as well as the possible selection of an interim superintendent.
A "leaked demand letter" from Jara's attorneys accused the board of creating the hostile work environment, board President Linda Cavazos said in a press conference earlier this week.
“We face the crisis of a divided board of trustees,” Cavazos said in a prepared statement on Monday. “I have no choice today but to sadly and adamantly refute and deny as truth many of the statements that have been made in a letter that was released publicly by Trustee Lola Brooks."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FULL MEETING AGENDA
11 18 21 Regular Board Meeting Agenda PDF by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
