LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Board of Trustees President Linda P. Cavazos said Monday that recently-terminated Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is demanding $2.65 million in resolutions, via his legal counsel.
She shared her reaction Monday to what she called a "leaked" legal document from Jara's attorneys, John Bailey and Dennis Kennedy.
The letter to CCSD's counsel, according to Cavazos, contained accusations of harassment involving the board, claims she called "shocking" and "disheartening."
"There were statements made having to do with monetary payout, which was not a big surprise," Cavazos said. "What was a surprise, was that within the part that had to do with harassment and bullying, is that an additional $2 million is being asked by the superintendent as a payout. To say that the community has not reacted well to that, would again, be another understatement."
Cavazos also addressed the pay raises Jara gave out to members of the executive cabinet recently, according to a CCSD memo. It's a topic that has recently come under criticism.
Cavazos said had they successfully hired an interim superintendent in time, that interim could have rescinded the raises. But she said they failed on that, and that there's likely not time now.
She also said she believes reform needs to be made on the way district decisions are handled.
"I believe we need to take a good hard look at what it means when there is a majority vote, and specifically, we are to accept that majority vote. If there is something that, if there is a reason to bring up, and if there is a legal arena, then that needs to be addressed legally," Cavazos said. "I think this is going to take a lot of self-reflection."
She said student achievement should be a priority, adding Monday that when she sees claims of harassment involving the board, she feels board members' focus needs to instead be on school culture and the climate involving the district's children.
Three trustees submitted a request to Cavazos requesting to add a new agenda item, which would survey whether board members are amenable to revisiting the vote on Jara's contract. This, Cavazos said, would take place in their next board meeting on Nov. 18.
Cavazos added that the board has plans for an upcoming "retreat," one that is focused on conflict resolution and team-building. It was a plan that was made prior to events in recent days.
Cavazos said the legal document is not yet a lawsuit, but rather, outlines monetary demands. A request for comment from Jara's legal team was not returned Monday.
