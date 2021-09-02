UPDATE (12:30 a.m.) -- The CCSD Board of Trustees early Thursday morning voted to adopt the resolution, 5-1, to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for district employees.
Trustees Lola Brooks, Evelyn Garcia Morales, Linda Cavazos, Lisa Guzman and Irene Cepeda voted for the motion. Trustee Danielle Ford voted against and Katie Williams was not present for the vote.
BREAKING: Motion passed - vaccine mandate is voted through 5-1. Trustee Ford voted no. Williams was not present for the vote.WARNING: expletives in video @FOX5Vegas https://t.co/HwTQbwdS6z #CCSD pic.twitter.com/nrGUWdFhBN— Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) September 2, 2021
“I trust the medical experts … I understand the fear," Brooks had said as she raised the motion for the vote. Morales seconded the motion, but requested an amendment to work with collective bargaining units.
Cavazos said she had concerns about the resolution, but ultimately voted in favor of it. She said she had faith in medical experts and staff.
The crowd that remained during the vote thanked Ford and yelled expletives at the rest of the board.
According to data provided by EMOCHA, a health data service used by CCSD, about 65% of CCSD staff have said they are fully vaccinated.
"To me, to our children, when I speak to them and I hear them, and they say do whatever it takes as superintendent to keep us in school, and I think this is one of the mitigation efforts that we are bringing forward," Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara said during the meeting.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees discussed a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees during a special meeting on Wednesday.
As in past regular board meetings, picket signs, protests and a long line for public comment formed outside the Clark County Government Center before the meeting's 5 p.m. start time on Sept. 1.
Before public comment began, Clark County School District Supt. Jesus Jara clarified that he has submitted a resolution to the board for approval of a plan for the vaccination of staff, not students.
"We are experiencing a substantial surge in COVID-19 infections in our entire community. COVID-19 knows no geographical limitations. The district has an obligation to protect the health of our children, our staff and the public that we serve, from this virus," Jara said. "While the district has used every available resource to prevent the spread of this virus, the best medically available mitigation strategy we currently have is the vaccine."
The president of the Clark County Education Association, the union that represents more than 18,000 educators, was one of the first to give public comment.
CCEA President Marie Neisess implied that the superintendent and board had not consulted the union before calling a meeting to discuss a vaccine mandate for employees.
She said the union was concerned that the CCSD's plan to roll out a vaccine mandate will not be done "effectively," citing issues in August with the district's rollout of a COVID-19 weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated teachers.
"We ask that you meet with us to discuss the possibility of a vaccine mandate," Neisess said. "Our concern is the district's ability to put a vaccine mandate in place effectively. Dr. Jara's COVID-19 testing mandate rollout was a disaster."
"Educators are demanding to know Dr. Jara's plan for the possible negative impact due to the number of educators and staff who have stated they will quit if the vaccine is mandated. The current educator and substitute shortage continues to put educators and students at risk with continuously larger class sizes. Classes that are without a teacher or substitute continue to be divided up among other classrooms. Unfortunately, keeping students safe with social distancing is becoming more difficult," Neisess said.
Neisess said Wednesday that she feels the district needs to work with the union on creative solutions for the teacher shortage that could possibly worsen if the mandate passes.
"At the end of the day, we don't want to lose any educators whatsoever," Neisess said.
The district is currently suffering from more than 700 teacher vacancies, according to the district's website. One teacher said she feels the shortage is likely to get worse if the mandate passes.
"The mandate? I can't do it," said first grade CCSD teacher Meja Hammons, who works for a school in Moapa Valley and strongly opposes the mandate and getting the vaccine. "It sounds like I'll be asked to step down from 23 years of my life serving this district... The vaccine is not something I'm willing to put into my body right now and I don't feel like they have the right to make me do that."
She said many of her colleagues feel the same way as her.
"We have long-term subs in positions where teachers should be," said Hammons.
A CCEA union leader also estimates as many as 1,000 teachers could leave the district if a mandate is passed.
To avoid teacher exits, Neisess said she hopes CCSD invites their union to the table to discuss logistics.
"We do think there are some solutions to work around, to see that all of our educators stay in the profession," said Neisess.
Neisess said Wednesday that she recently surveyed her members about the possible vaccine mandate, and she said about 40 percent of her union's educators responded that they do not want the vaccine to be mandated.
On the other side of the argument, community members feel the vaccine should be mandated. A CCSD parent of high schoolers we spoke to Wednesday declined to be identified due to the contentious nature of the debate, but she said she would be in favor of a mandate approval.
"We stayed home last year to mitigate the spread. And now it's worse, and we're arguing to do less and I don't agree with that, we should be doing more," said the mother of two. "[Pfizer] was just FDA-approved. And scientists have over a year's worth of data on this vaccine... So many kids can't get vaccinated right now. It only makes sense that all of the staff be vaccinated."
She also pointed out how public teachers serve the community in public settings, and for that reason, vaccines should be mandated for the protection of public health.
"Every layer of protection adds a little bit more protection," she said.
