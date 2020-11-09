LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will hear more about a plan on Thursday to test teachers for COVID-19 before they head back to the classroom.
On the same day, trustees are also scheduled to vote on a hybrid learning model.
The Task Force Initiative for Educators Safety and Screening, also called TIES, will present the plan.
T.I.E.S is partnering with UMC, CCSD, CCEA and several other organizations to begin testing at several locations throughout the valley.
CCSD teacher Ryan Fromoltz said he is concerned about the possibility of going back to in- person teaching following a surge in cases nationwide.
School districts in Boston and Denver have gone back to full time distance learning in recent weeks due to increasing numbers of positive tests.
“We’re nervous, we’re very nervous because we just feel that the safety measures that need to be in place before we reopen are not there.”
Testing for teachers is voluntary.
After being tested, teachers will be asked to self monitor for symptoms using an app called Emocha.
“We’re potentially going to open up with a statewide positivity rate of 12 percent and growing and that’s nerve racking for a lot of us,” said Fromoltz.
Teacher testing has already begun in Carson City.
The board of trustees will need to approve the plan on Thursday before it can be implemented within CCSD.
