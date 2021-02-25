LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday was met with an outpouring of concern, fear and emotion from Las Vegas families dealing with the hurdles of distance learning amid pandemic.
The evening's gathering was the first in-person board meeting since schools were ordered closed on March 16, 2020.
"Lead, Jara, Lead," one shouted. "What have you been doing this whole time?" another asked. "We are alone. Remember us when you make these decisions for us," a student voiced.
The image of lonely, depressed students separated from their peers by digital screens, paired with overworked and overlooked educators was echoed throughout public comment. Parents held back tears with frustration for their kids, and teachers begged the district not to throttle the lives of children any further with needless schedule changes.
Beginning March 1, the district will take a phased approach to get back in the classroom, with the goal that by April 6, all pre-K through 5 students will be learning face-to-face once again.
Read CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara's full plan below.
CCSD: Elementary can return to school full time starting April 6, other grades phased in; sports to return
End of the Year Programs - Graduation & Prom
Jara amentioned the planning stages for end-of-year milestones like graduation ceremonies and prom. Jara said it's all about venue options. High school preparations were released prior to Gov. Sisolak's capacity restrictions, Jara said, so the district is reviewing all options. The goal is to return to the classroom and to extracurriculars "slowly, methodically and safely."
"I am, and you are, eager to find a way to celebrate our Class of 2021 who have endured many, many challenges," Jara said. "That is a commitment from my office ... that we find ways to have socially-distanced prom."
Budget Update
The board also reviewed a budget presentation for the 2021 fiscal year. Due to various uncertainties related to COVID-19 impacts, enrollment status and K-12 funding, the projected budget for the next year is $332.2 million.
CCSD board approves agreements with employee unions
The board voted to approve agreements with employees' unions, offering staffers flexibility with assignments during hybrid learning, allowing them to keep hours without financial impact. Trustees voted 6-0 to approve a memoranda of agreement (MOA) with the Education Support Employees Association and the Clark County Education Association. Trustee Lisa Guzman abstained due to her affiliation with the Nevada State Education Association.
"Agenda item 5.03 temporarily allows employees to perform work outside of their general job duties to minimize or eliminate any need for a reduction in force. Agenda item 5.04 temporarily allows Employees to perform work outside of their general job duties to minimize or eliminate any need for a reduction in force," the district noted in a release.
In another MOA, a master practitioner program meant to "homegrow teachers" was approved 6-0. The 4-year process has a fiscal impact of about $540,000 and strives to build "in-school leaders."
Dozens gather in downtown Las Vegas, protest CCSD's handling of return-to-school
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of protestors from several local groups are rallying to pressure the Clark County School District to reopen schools to all students after months-long closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Multiple groups across the county, including: Power to Parent, Back by August and Let Them Play appeared in large numbers. Several attendees held anti-suicide signs.
One attendee's sign criticized the state's decision to reopen bars, while schools remain in remote or hybrid learning format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.