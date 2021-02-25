LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Board of School Trustees has voted to approve agreements with employees' unions, an essential step toward students returning for in-person instruction under a hybrid model.
During the regular board meeting on Thursday, Trustees voted 6-0 to approve memoranda of agreement with the Education Support Employees Association and the Clark County Education Association. Trustee Lisa Guzman abstained.
The meeting was the first in-person board meeting since schools were ordered closed on March 16, 2020. It was met with an outpouring of concern, fear and emotion from Las Vegas families dealing with the hurdles of distance learning amid pandemic.
The district on Wednesday released a schedule for grades six, nine and 12 to return to in-person instruction under a hybrid model. Some during public comment demanded that additional grades be allowed to return to school.
"Lead, Jara, Lead," one shouted. "What have you been doing this whole time?" another asked. "We are alone. Remember us when you make these decision for us," a student voiced.
This was the overall sentiment during Thursday's public comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Dozens gather in downtown Las Vegas, protest CCSD's handling of return-to-school
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of protestors from several local groups are rallying to pressure the Clark County School District to reopen schools to all students after months-long closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The groups assembling on Thursday afternoon outside Las Vegas Academy include Power to Parent, Back by August and Let Them Play. Several attendees held anti-suicide signs.
One attendee's sign criticized the state's decision to reopen bars, while schools remain in remote or hybrid learning format.
The board of school trustees is scheduled to meet in person and discuss reopening plans for all grades at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The meeting will be livestreamed on FOX5's Facebook page.
