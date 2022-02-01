LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District promised its teachers a $2,000 COVID-19 retention bonus to stay through the end of the year, but will it make a difference?
The number of licensed teachers is something the district posts online each month and according to the numbers, more teachers have been quitting this school year.
“We are always kind of hearing throughout the last couple of years just to hear teacher say, 'Oh, there is going to be a big wave, there is going to be a big wave of teachers leaving' … I’ve never really seen it, or at least CCSD has always been able to recruit enough,” said Kyle Rogers who had been skeptical of talk in past years of a large number of teachers leaving.
Rogers said this school year has been different. Feeling burned out, too, Rogers went looking for facts. Were other teachers feeling the same way and leaving?
He found this page on CCSD's website listing the numbers of licensed professionals in the district from month to month. He graphed the numbers and found a dramatic decrease this school year.
“The line is clearly going down … and out of six years, between this five month period, it is really the only time we see the raw numbers of staff going down,” Rogers said.
As a foster parent with a student in CCSD, Rogers said he has been frustrated trying to get his son extra help from his teachers.
“I said at one point, ‘How about he stays after school? That way he can get familiar with you.’ Pretty much all the teachers said 'no, we are not doing that.' It is clear that teachers are just so exhausted and it is that kind of exhaustion where my kid didn’t get the services he needed,” Rogers said.
Rogers said he believes there are many different reasons teachers are leaving.
“For me and from what I’m hearing from a lot of colleagues, it’s the work environment whether it be abuse of admin or whether it be in general something that comes with the job of teaching,” Rogers said.
Recently, Rogers said he made the decision to leave CCSD, too, even if it means taking a job outside of education.
“I’m currently actually looking for employment. I’ve been looking for employment since the end of December. I’ve already got three interviews,” Rogers said.
Rogers added the retention bonus isn’t enough to change his mind, nor the problems that still exist within the district.
“I just don’t feel that there’s a will to do anything in the district. There have been people who go to school board meetings for years who have talked about these issues and they haven’t been listened to,” Rogers said.
In January, the district lost 110 licensed personnel.
FOX5 reached out to CCSD about the numbers, retention and recruitment but did not hear back by time of publication.
