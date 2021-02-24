LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As students in the Clark County School District from Pre-K to 3rd Grade are set to return to classrooms by the hybrid learning model on March 1, a growing group of parents around the Las Vegas Valley are demanding the district make plans for all students to be back in the classroom by the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Some members of the "All Kids Back by August" Facebook group are painting the backs of their cars to bring awareness to the group. Leaders of the group said they plan on holding a rally outside CCSD headquarters prior to a Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25, which is set to be the first time parents will be allowed in person.
"When we call and we say, 'Hey, what's your plan?' and they tell us there isn't a plan," Facebook page coordinator Jenny Lynne Edington said, "That's a problem for us parents. Having no plan is unacceptable to us."
CCSD said it is working on transitioning older grade levels to a hybrid model at some point, and they are focused on this current semester right now, not the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.