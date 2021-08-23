LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two weeks into the school year, hundreds of Clark County students have been sent home because of COVID-19 cases on campus.
“At the end of the day, how do you quarantine a 5-year-old? How do you isolate a 5-year-old?” parent Traci Jasper asked.
Of the more than 350 positive cases in the Clark County School District this month, a much larger number of students have been sent home to quarantine, including Traci Jasper’s daughter in kindergarten at Rowe Elementary.
"So we received a text message, email and phone call from the school,” Jasper said about being notified that someone in her daughters class contracted COVID-19.
"You don't have to leave them in their room and pass them their meals through the door,” pediatric infectious disease Dr. David Di John said. “They can live in the household in a normal way parents just need to be on the lookout for signs of illness."
Di John said if a child is asked to quarantine because of a close contact case that doesn’t mean a parent has to quarantine, too.
"Parents as indirect contacts don’t necessarily have to quarantine unless they're showing signs of illness," Di John said.
Even if you’re vaccinated, Di John said you should treat the situation the same way.
"Whether or not you're vaccinated and you're exposed you probably should go through a period of quarantine and consider re-testing," Di John said.
It usually takes between four to five days to become contagious, so according to Di John that's the appropriate time to get your child tested after they're in contact with someone that's COVID positive.
He said the mask mandate in class should significantly lower the chances of classroom outbreaks, too.
"Even if they do become infected they may become infected with a lower inoculum of the virus, which may enable them to have an asymptomatic infection or at least an infection that their immune system can appropriately handle,” the infectious disease doctor said.
Di John acknowledged that although it’s important to prevent transmission, it’s also important to keep kids in the classroom.
“There are downsides of sending an entire school sent home, for the students and the families," he said.
Lamping Elementary School is in its second week of distance learning.
The entire school transitioned to distance learning for two weeks after multiple cases on campus. Students and staff are expected to return in-person Monday, Aug. 30.
