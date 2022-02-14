LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 10-year forecast into the future of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas could include a university district, 9,000 more students and dozens more buildings, according to the school's Master Plan.
The proposal, announced by President Keith Whitfield, outlines the goals for the university as it looks to demolish outdated buildings, modernize facilities and transform the surrounding Paradise neighborhoods for expanded campus life.
"It will transform UNLV. We're considered a commuter campus. We want to be an engaged campus," Whitfield said. "You will do things both on east and west Maryland Parkway," he said.
Major highlights of the plan include:
- 9,000 more students, bringing the campus population to 40,000
- 20 to 30 more buildings
- 80,000 additional square feet to the Student Union, which could mean a second student union on campus
- Adding floors to various buildings, expanding existing square footage by 30%
- Increasing solar capacity by 25 to 50%
- A University District for students and community members off Maryland Parkway, with widened sidewalks and additional beautification
- Additional parking off-campus for visitors to attend community events
- More lighting and cameras to increase student safety at night
