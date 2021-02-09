LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic put a strain on students and teachers everywhere, forcing them to sit behind a computer screen to teach and learn virtually. That task is even tougher for some classes, like music.
Ashley Riedy, a Clark County School District orchestra teacher, decided to document a normal day of teaching for her.
"I realized that a lot of people didn't really know what we were doing, especially as an orchestra teacher, that's not something a lot of people get insight into," Riedy said. "I did a vlog sort of YouTube video that's a day in the life of orchestra teacher during COVID"
Ms. Riedy is in her second year of teaching. She started in 2019, right before the pandemic hit. She's been teaching online more than she's been in a classroom.
Her orchestra class even adopted a cow in Iowa as part of program called "Discover Dairy," and they plan to perform for the cow virtually.
