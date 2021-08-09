Las Vegas Metropolitan police escorted a boy to his first day of school today after his father died of COVID-19.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas boy got a very special first day of school drop-off on Monday.

Noah Swanger, 9, was escorted to school by officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Noah was attending his first day of 4th grade at Steve Schorr Elementary School in Las Vegas.

Noah's father, Officer Jason Swanger, died June 24 after battling COVID-19. The 41-year-old Officer was a seven-year veteran of LVMPD who served in the south central and Enterprise area commands. 

LVMPD said Noah decided to wear a tie for the first day of school because "he's the man of the house now." Three LVMPD officers brought Noah to campus for his first day and took photos with him before class.

Noah said he wants to be the Sheriff of LVMPD when he grows up.

Las Vegas boy escorted to school by police after father dies of COVID-19

Noah Swanger, 9, with a photo of his late father, Jason Swanger, on Noah's first day of school on Aug. 9, 2021. (LVMPD)

