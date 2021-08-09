LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas boy got a very special first day of school drop-off on Monday.
Noah Swanger, 9, was escorted to school by officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Noah was attending his first day of 4th grade at Steve Schorr Elementary School in Las Vegas.
Noah's father, Officer Jason Swanger, died June 24 after battling COVID-19. The 41-year-old Officer was a seven-year veteran of LVMPD who served in the south central and Enterprise area commands.
The families of the fallen are not left behind.Our officers escorted Noah Swanger, 9, to his first day of 4th grade at #SteveSchorrElementaryHis dad, Ofc. #JasonSwanger passed away on June 24.Noah wore a tie today because he’s the man of the house now.💔😭 pic.twitter.com/h3DmsovBcQ— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2021
LVMPD said Noah decided to wear a tie for the first day of school because "he's the man of the house now." Three LVMPD officers brought Noah to campus for his first day and took photos with him before class.
Noah said he wants to be the Sheriff of LVMPD when he grows up.
