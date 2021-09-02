LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new education center is set to open in Mesquite.
The STEAM Center will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts, agriculture and math. It will be free for K-12 students.
Thanks to a $2 million grant, non-profit Mesquite Works now owns the Mesquite Shopping Center on Mesquite Boulevard and will use the money to establish the STEAM Center.
“The community will not only get the educational opportunity for our children but will also get a newly remodeled shopping center which will enhance the appearance of Mesquite Boulevard,” George Gault, chair of Mesquite Works, said.
There was no set opening date for the center.
