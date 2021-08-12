LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two dozen students have entered COVID-19 quarantine after a student at a Las Vegas Valley charter tested positive for the virus.
Coral Academy of Science in Las Vegas confirmed that the case was identified on Aug. 11 at the Windmill campus in Henderson. The positive case was identified in a student attending in-person classes.
CASLV executive director and CEO Ercan Aydogdu said 24 students have begun to quarantine as a precaution while the school conducts contact tracing and sanitation.
"I speak for all of us here at CASLV in wishing this student nothing but a speedy recovery back to full health," Aydogdu said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation with pristine detail to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff remain top priority. We look forward to the return of our students who are quarantining, we can’t thank you enough for your patience and understanding as we all do our part to help stop the spread and put an end to this pandemic.”
Aydogdu said all parents with students attending the Windmill campus have been notified via email of the case.
"Please know that we have taken every reasonable precaution to ensure the safety of our students during the school day, including the wearing of masks and enforcing social distancing guidelines at all times," the parent letter reads. "Classrooms and restrooms are also cleaned and disinfected daily. If your child is exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, please take him/her to the doctor."
The letter to parents said in-person classes for quarantined students would resume Monday, Aug. 23.
