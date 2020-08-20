LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An education company that specializes in teaching science and engineering is offering learning activities in person and virtually for Southern Nevada students.
Engineering for Kids, an international company, is offering science, technology, engineering and math lessons hands on and via pre-recorded or live videoconferencing. The lessons are for third grade to middle school-age students and cover subjects such as civil engineering and 3-D video game design.
“By allowing children to study things that they’re excited about, it allows them to excel and it lets them pull ahead of where they usually would be because they’re engaged and interested," said one teacher.
