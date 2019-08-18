LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The alleged victim of an incident involving Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot at EDC sent a letter to Elliot’s attorneys demanding money, tickets, jerseys and more for pushing him in May.
Elliot faced no disciplinary action from the NFL for the incident and according to FOX4 Dallas, he won’t be facing any charges either.
The father of the alleged victim, Kelly Johnson, claims Elliot’s lawyers told him to “get creative” and “nothing was off the table.”
In hindsight, he says he thinks they were trying to set him up for extortion.
“I know what happened and I know how it happened,” said Johnson. “And their attorneys, If it was their intention to set us up, to get something in writing in respect to what my son wanted, they clearly requested that.”
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
With regard thereto, I would be agreeable to the following and other related, appropriate and/or supplemental terms, subject to a final written agreement by and between the parties:
- Public Apology (Mutual), Pictures, Press Release and/or Press Conference/Hug-fest
- Execute Settlement Agreement re Full Waiver and Release of Claims, which will also include Nondisclosure, Confidentiality and Non-Disparagement, etc. provisions
- Immediate Forbearance re any further communications, actions, etc. by Kyle Johnson
- $500,000 payable to Kyle Johnson (Payment terms are negotiable)
- $50,000 Funding for Orange Coast College Football Program (Uniforms, etc.)
- $25,000 Funding for Take Back the Neighborhood (“TBTN”) (Non-Profit)
- $25,000 Funding for Better the World.Org dba Houses for Heroes (Non-Profit)
- Mutual positive publicity re parties and any of their supported groups
- Participation by Kyle & Kelly Johnson and Sherman Cocroft in Zeke Elliott’s Camps
- Participation by Zeke Elliott & NFL in TBTN & 5 Star Pro Camps with Sherman Cocroft
- Participation and support by Zeke Elliott & NFL in Draft Card with Chris Burget
- Participation by Zeke Elliott in other projects and/or events in Southern California
- Attendance for Kyle & Kelly Johnson and friends at Sporting and other related events:
- A. Dallas Cowboys (Home & Road) … especially NY (Hotel & Airfare)
- B. Other NFL Games & Super Bowl
- C. Ohio State Buckeye games, including Cincinnati Game (79 Rose Bowl Team Deal)
- D. Other available sporting events, concerts, travel, hotel, etc. in US and worldwide
- E. Signed Jerseys from Zeke, Amari Cooper, Dak Prescott
- F. To be determined by Kyle and Kelly Johnson _________________ Fill in Blank
- G. To be determined by Zeke Elliott and his reps _________________ Fill in Blank
- Note: the above perks shall continue during Zeke’s time in the NFL & thereafter?
14. Other terms and conditions
- •Additional Non-Financial Consideration
- Participation and support by Dallas Cowboys & NFL in Hula Bowl with Nick Logan as well as financial support and participation from scouts with all NFL teams.
- (Note: the Hula Bowl is being resurrected in January 2021 after a 10-year hiatus)
- Participation by Kyle & Kelly Johnson, Sherman Cocroft & TBTN in NFL Football
- Camps in Mexico City with NFL HOF, Dave Baker & Anthony Munoz, etc.
