LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An EDC security guard filed charges against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot after an alleged assault in May.
The alleged assault happened on May 19 around three o’clock in the morning. Johnson said Elliot became confrontational when he was not allowed inside a restricted area.
“I put my hands up and said, ‘hey Zeke, you’re a big man, you’re in the NFL’ that’s all I said to him before he came up to me, bumped me and then shoved me over a metal railing,” said Johnson.
initially, Johnson said he was only seeking a sincere apology from Elliot, but decided to press charges after he says the NFL and Elliot tried to sweep the incident under the rug.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will conduct an investigation before charges can officially be filed. If there is enough evidence to move forward, Elliot could be charged with battery.
“To not have anything happen to him, the NFL is basically saying it’s okay to go to Vegas, get obliterated and shove people over fences,” said Johnson.
Elliot apologized shortly after the altercation but Johnson said his apology lacked sincerity.
“Just very unsympathetic. Like ‘I have to do this, I’m being forced to do this. I don’t want to be here right now’ kind of thing,” said Johnson.
The Orange Coast College student said he and his family want the professional athlete to be held accountable.
“I’ve had a lot of angry Cowboys fans threaten me over social media and that kind of thing,” said Johnson.
Although the video of the alleged assault shows Elliot in handcuffs, he was never arrested or suspended by the NFL.
FOX5 contacted Elliot’s attorney and the NFL to comment on the pending charges. So far our requests have gone unanswered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.