LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella said the scheduled festival in May 2021 will go forward if safety plans are approved by local officials, and if not, EDC will be moved to October.
In an Instagram post, Rotella said he submitted a "robust" safety plan, and the final decision will be made very soon, and he said that he will let attendees know the final decision by April 8 or sooner.
Rotella said if the show takes place in May and attendees don't want to or aren't able to attend, they have the option of transferring the tickets to 2022. He said if the show is pushed to October and a ticketholder can't make it, they will have the option to receive a refund.
"Whether it happens in May or October," Rotella said, "know that I always do my best to make things happen for all of you."
